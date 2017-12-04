Hanley was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The 26-year-old blueliner has featured in just four games for the Coyotes this season, failing to score a point and owning a plus-1 rating. Now that young stud Jakob Chychrun is back in the lineup for Arizona, Hanley has been deemed expendable and will be sent to the minors if he goes unclaimed on waivers.