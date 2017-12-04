Coyotes' Joel Hanley: Lands on waivers
Hanley was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The 26-year-old blueliner has featured in just four games for the Coyotes this season, failing to score a point and owning a plus-1 rating. Now that young stud Jakob Chychrun is back in the lineup for Arizona, Hanley has been deemed expendable and will be sent to the minors if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...