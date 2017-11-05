Coyotes' Joel Hanley: Moving to NHL roster
Hanley was recalled from AHL Tucson on Sunday.
With Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body) ineligible to play Monday against Washington, Hanley will join the Desert Dogs for at least the first of a three-game road trip in order to provide depth. Formerly a member of the Canadiens organization, Hanley has recorded four points -- all assists -- in nine outings with Tucson. Don't expect Hanley to see any game action unless another Arizona defenseman goes down with an injury.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...