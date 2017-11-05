Hanley was recalled from AHL Tucson on Sunday.

With Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body) ineligible to play Monday against Washington, Hanley will join the Desert Dogs for at least the first of a three-game road trip in order to provide depth. Formerly a member of the Canadiens organization, Hanley has recorded four points -- all assists -- in nine outings with Tucson. Don't expect Hanley to see any game action unless another Arizona defenseman goes down with an injury.