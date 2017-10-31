Coyotes' Joel Hanley: Promoted to big club Tuesday
Hanley was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
With Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body) being officially ruled out for Tuesday night's road contest against the Red Wings, Hanley will join the roster and have the opportunity to play his first game as a Coyote. That said, the 26-year-old is not expected to take on a prominent role on a mediocre Arizona blue line, so he can be safely ignored in the vast majority of formats.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...