Hanley was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.

With Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body) being officially ruled out for Tuesday night's road contest against the Red Wings, Hanley will join the roster and have the opportunity to play his first game as a Coyote. That said, the 26-year-old is not expected to take on a prominent role on a mediocre Arizona blue line, so he can be safely ignored in the vast majority of formats.