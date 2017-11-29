Coyotes' Joel Hanley: Rarely playing for Coyotes
Hanley was a healthy scratch for the fifth consecutive game during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.
Hanley has only suited up for two of 15 games during his two stints with the Coyotes this season, so he's currently completely off the fantasy radar. The 26-year-old defenseman will also likely return to Tuscon once Jakob Chychrun (knee) is ready to return to action following his conditioning assignment that began Tuesday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...