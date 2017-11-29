Hanley was a healthy scratch for the fifth consecutive game during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.

Hanley has only suited up for two of 15 games during his two stints with the Coyotes this season, so he's currently completely off the fantasy radar. The 26-year-old defenseman will also likely return to Tuscon once Jakob Chychrun (knee) is ready to return to action following his conditioning assignment that began Tuesday.