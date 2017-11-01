The Coyotes assigned Hanley to AHL Tuscon on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Hanley's demotion indicates Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body) is likely closing in on a return to game action. The 26-year-old blueliner will remain in the minors until the Coyotes are once again in need of reinforcements at defense due to injury.

