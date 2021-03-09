Larsson scored a goal on his only shot and added a pair of blocks Monday in a 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Larsson got a stick on Oliver Ekman-Larsson's point shot 4:06 into the third period to break a 2-2 deadlock. The first-year Coyote struggled out of the gate offensively, contributing just one goal in his first 18 games, but he's since found the scoresheet in four of his last five (three goals, one assist). The former Sabre has never been a big scorer -- his career high for points in a year is 18 -- so his recent surge likely isn't here to stay.