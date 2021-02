Larsson scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Larsson was initially given an assist on the play, but it was judged Ilya Lyubushkin didn't touch the puck before it went in. The goal was Larsson's second of the season, and he's added 21 hits, 15 shots on net, 11 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 19 contests. The Swede mostly works in a bottom-six role that has yet to lead to much offense.