Larsson (head) left Saturday's game versus the Sharks in the third period. After the game, head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed the Coyotes are monitoring the center for a head injury, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Larsson was on the receiving end of a Kurtis Gabriel headshot in the third period. Tocchet didn't seem overly concerned about Larsson's status going forward, but more information should surface prior to Wednesday's game in Colorado.