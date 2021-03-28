Larsson (head) left Saturday's game versus the Sharks in the third period. After the game, head coach Rick Tocchet confirmed the Coyotes are monitoring the center for a head injury, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Larsson was on the receiving end of a Kurtis Gabriel headshot in the third period. Tocchet didn't seem overly concerned about Larsson's status going forward, but more information should surface prior to Wednesday's game in Colorado.
