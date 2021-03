Larsson scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Larsson intercepted a pass in the Kings' zone and turned it into the Coyotes' third goal -- and second within a span of 13 seconds. His tally stood as the game-winner Wednesday. The Swede is up to three scores, 17 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-6 rating in 20 appearances. Working mainly in a fourth-line role, Larsson probably won't produce enough offense to make a splash in fantasy.