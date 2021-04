Larsson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Larsson brought the Coyotes within a goal in the third period, but that was as close as it got. The Swede has three tallies and three assists through seven games in April. Overall, he's at 12 points, 42 shots on net, 56 hits and 22 PIM in 41 outings, but the recent surge could make him worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.