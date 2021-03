Larsson picked up an assist and three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Larsson has picked up his scoring pace lately with two goals and a helper in his last four outings. The Swede is up to four points, 19 shots on net and 24 hits in 22 contests. Larsson saw third-line minutes in Saturday's contest, playing 14:42, but he's mostly operated on the fourth line in 2020-21.