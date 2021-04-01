Larsson (head) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Avalanche.
Larsson was considered day-to-day after leaving Saturday's win over the Sharks following a hit to the head. The 28-year-old apparently avoided concussion protocol and will stay in the lineup Wednesday, centering Clayton Keller and Phil Kessel. He's collected six points through 33 games this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Johan Larsson: Day-to-day after hit to head•
-
Coyotes' Johan Larsson: Supplies assist•
-
Coyotes' Johan Larsson: Collects game-winner in Colorado•
-
Coyotes' Johan Larsson: Dishes helper Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Johan Larsson: Deposits game-winner Wednesday•
-
Coyotes' Johan Larsson: Credited with second goal•