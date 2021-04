Larsson produced an assist and five hits in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Larsson helped out on Dryden Hunt's third-period tally. That assist gave Larsson a five-game point streak, during which he has two goals and three helpers. The Swede is at 11 points, 38 shots on net, 53 hits and 22 PIM in 39 contests overall, but he's enjoying one of the best stretches of his career.