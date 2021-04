Larsson notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

The helper on Phil Kessel's third-period tally was Larsson's seventh point in the last eight games. The Swede has three goals and four assists in that span. He's lifted his season point total to 13 with the recent hot streak. The 28-year-old center has added 42 shots on net, 57 hits and 22 PIM in 42 contests overall.