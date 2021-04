Larsson scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Larsson brought the Coyotes within a goal with his second-period tally. The Swede is up to eight goals, 14 points, 56 shots on net and 71 hits through 48 contests. He enjoyed a scoring surge early in April but has since returned to production more in line with a bottom-six role.