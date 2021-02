Larsson scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Larsson tied the game at 1-1 at 8:44 of the second period, following up a rebound to get the Coyotes on the board. The 28-year-old Swede had gone without a point in his previous 12 games in his first season with the Coyotes. Larsson has added 10 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-5 rating this year.