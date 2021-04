Larsson scored a goal on four shots and added a fighting major in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Larsson got the Coyotes on the board at 18:43 of the first period when he converted on a pass from Phil Kessel. The 28-year-old Larsson then dropped the mitts with Adam Henrique in the second. Larsson is known to play with a slight edge, as he's up to 22 PIM to go with seven points, 41 hits and 35 shots on net through 35 games this year.