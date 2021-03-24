Larsson recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.
Larsson also had two shots on goal, a pair of his and two PIM. The Swede ended a seven-game point drought with his assist on Alex Goligoski's first-period marker. Larsson was listed on the first line Tuesday, but he's typically seen fourth-line assignments in 2020-21. He's up to six points, 28 shots, 17 PIM and 37 hits through 31 contests.
