Larsson scored a goal and added four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Larsson got a piece of a Jakob Chychrun shot at 5:55 of the second period for the Coyotes' third goal. The 28-year-old Larsson has been a solid contributor lately with a four-game point streak. He has two goals and two helpers in that span. The Swede is up to 10 points, 48 hits, 37 shots on net and 22 PIM through 38 contests.