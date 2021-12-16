Larsson (lower body) will be activated from injured reserve to rejoin the lineup Friday versus the Ducks, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Larsson will end up missing five games with the injury. His return comes at a good time, as Christian Fischer (upper body) exited Wednesday's contest versus the Rangers. Larsson may be eased back into action in a bottom-six role at first, but as one of the more defensive forwards on the the roster, he'll likely log big minutes once he's back up to speed.