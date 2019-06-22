Coyotes' John Farinacci: Prep star becomes newest Coyote
Farinacci was drafted 76th overall by the Coyotes at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Unlike most of the other top American players selected in this draft, Farinacci played this past season with the Dexter School (US high school) instead of the NTDP. Given the offensive depth in Ann Arbor these days, that was likely the right decision. Farinacci was widely viewed as the top New England prep player available in the class, and that alone made him popular among scouts. He has the look of a useful, two-way center who battles hard for pucks despite having nothing more than average (6-foot, 185 pounds) size. We will get a better read of Farinacci's long term potential when he heads to Harvard this fall.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...