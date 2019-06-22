Coyotes' John Farinacci: Prep star becomes newest Coyote

Farinacci was drafted 76th overall by the Coyotes at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Unlike most of the other top American players selected in this draft, Farinacci played this past season with the Dexter School (US high school) instead of the NTDP. Given the offensive depth in Ann Arbor these days, that was likely the right decision. Farinacci was widely viewed as the top New England prep player available in the class, and that alone made him popular among scouts. He has the look of a useful, two-way center who battles hard for pucks despite having nothing more than average (6-foot, 185 pounds) size. We will get a better read of Farinacci's long term potential when he heads to Harvard this fall.