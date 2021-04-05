Hayden generated an assist and a fighting major in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Hayden set up Jakob Chychrun's first-period tally to tie the game at 1-1. In the second period, Hayden dropped the mitts with Ducks forward Sam Carrick after the latter caused a disruption in front of Coyotes goalie Adin Hill on a previous shift. The 26-year-old Hayden has just two helpers in 19 contests this season. He's made up for the lack of offense with plenty of grit, adding 50 hits and 33 PIM from a bottom-six role.