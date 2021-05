Hayden scored a goal on two shots and added seven hits in Friday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Hayden tallied from the slot after a scramble in front of Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner. The 26-year-old Hayden has five points in 26 outings this year, and three of those points have come in the last four games. The tough forward has added 76 hits, 33 PIM and 18 shots on net.