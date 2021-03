Hayden produced an assist and four hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Hayden earned his first point as a Coyote with the primary helper on Lawson Crouse's third-period marker. The 26-year-old Hayden has contributed 42 hits, 15 PIM and seven shots on net through 14 contests. He's a fourth-line option for the Coyotes, but fantasy managers need not track his production.