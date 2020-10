Hayden inked a one-year contract with Arizona on Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports. The deal is worth $750,000.

Hayden spent the first three years of his career with the Blackhawks before playing 43 games with New Jersey last season. He only recorded four points while averaging 9:43 of ice time with the Devils, so he'll likely be a fantasy non-factor -- even if he spends most of his time in the NHL, which isn't a guarantee.