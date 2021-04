Hayden recorded an assist and four hits in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Sharks.

Hayden earned the secondary assist on the first of Jakob Chychrun's two tallies in the third period. The 26-year-old Hayden has managed four points, 68 hits and 33 PIM through 24 contests this year. He's matched his scoring output from last season, which took 43 games to earn in 2019-20.