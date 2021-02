Hayden is expected to clear the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and play in Monday's game versus the Blues, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

The 26-year-old is slated to return to the lineup after missing two games while in the league's virus protocol. Hayden averaged 12:08 of ice time per contest through the first four games against the Blues, recording no points, five PIM and 11 hits.