Hayden scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Hayden put away his first goal as a Coyote at 12:47 of the first period, and Darcy Kuemper made it stick as the game-winner. The 26-year-old Hayden has played a limited role this season. He has three points, 16 shots on net, 64 hits and 33 PIM through 23 appearances. When he's in the lineup, he plays in the bottom six.