Leonard scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Leonard picked up his first goal and point as a Coyote with his third-period tally. He's added five shots on net and three blocked shots while seeing time in a fourth-line role during Barrett Hayton's (lower body) absence. Barring a move to a scoring line, Leonard offers little fantasy upside for a team that has struggled to show consistency on offense.