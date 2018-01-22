Ramage was traded from the Blue Jackets to the Coyotes for future considerations on Monday.

This deal isn't going to move the fantasy needle. The 26-year-old hasn't played in the NHL since the 2015-16 season, and he only has two NHL games to his name. Maybe he will get an opportunity with the Coyotes, but it likely won't make him a fantasy value suddenly.

