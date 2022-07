Gillies signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Wednesday.

Gillies bounced around the NHL, AHL and even the ECHL in 2021-22, but he spent most of his time with the Devils, going 3-10-0 while posting a sub-par 3.76 GAA and .885 save percentage through 19 appearances. The Coyotes may not be done adding netminders, but for now, Gillies will slot in as the team's No. 2 option in goal behind Karel Vejmelka.