Gillies was waived by Arizona on Sunday, Craig reports.

Gillies was in the mix for the backup goalie role at training camp, but was among the Coyotes' roster cuts Sunday. He is expected to be assigned to the minors if he clears. Gillies played in 20 NHL contests last year with St. Louis and New Jersey, going 3-10-2 with a 3.70 GAA and an .887 save percentage.