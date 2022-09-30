Johansson was claimed off of waivers by Arizona on Friday, per PuckPedia.

Johansson was the odd-man out behind Alexander Georgiev and Pavel Francouz in Colorado. Now, he'll get a chance to compete for a depth role in the Coyotes system. Arizona now has several less-than-optimal options in net heading into the 2022-23 campaign and it's unclear which two will begin the year at the NHL level. Johansson posted an .852 save percentage and a 4.81 GAA in 11 games with the Panthers and the Avalanche last season.