Johansson will start Tuesday's preseason road game in Vegas.

The Coyotes claimed Johansson on waivers from the Avalanche last week, and he'll now get a chance to prove himself for his new team. Statistically, Johansson has been one of the worst goalies to log NHL minutes in the last few years, so it would take a massive improvement for him to unseat Jon Gillies from the backup role behind Karel Vejmelka.