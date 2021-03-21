site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Coyotes' Jordan Gross: Moves to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gross was designated for the taxi squad Monday.
Gross hasn't played an NHL game since Feb. 2. The 25-year-old can continue practicing and traveling with the team for the time being.
