Coyotes' Jordan Gross: Pens entry-level deal with 'Yotes
Gross signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes on Thursday.
He wasn't drafted, but Gross turned heads for Notre Dame which narrowly lost to Minnesota Duluth in the championship game of the 2018 NCAA Hockey Tournament. The 22-year-old compiled 10 goals and 20 assists to complement a plus-11 rating through 40 games this season for the Fighting Irish. Arizona has a bunch of defensemen with contracts set to expire as unrestricted free agents in the coming years, so Gross could find himself on the fast track to the big stage.
