Gross signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Saturday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Gross made his NHL debut with the Coyotes last season and produced an assist and three shots on goal over two games. He'll be a bubble player during training camp and will likely start the season with AHL Tucson, but the 25-year-old could be the first call up in case of injuries.