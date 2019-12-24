Coyotes' Jordan Gross: Returned to AHL affiliate
The Coyotes assigned Gross to AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
Gross was solid during his two-game stint with the Coyotes, picking up an assist while posting a plus-2 rating and averaging 16:11 of ice time per contest. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 24-year-old American get another look with the big club later this season.
