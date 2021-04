Gross recorded three assists, three blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Gross picked up his first three points of the year, assisting on goals by Johan Larsson, Phil Kessel and Nick Schmaltz in Friday's win. The 25-year-old Gross has played in just four games this year, adding seven shots on net, five hits and five blocked shots. He'll likely be limited to third-pairing minutes when he's in the lineup.