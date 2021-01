Gross was called up to the 23-man roster Tuesday.

Gross will switch places with youngster Victor Soderstrom who was sent to the taxi squad in a corresponding move. With his elevation to the main group, Gross could be in line to make his season debut against the Ducks on Tuesday. In two games last year, the 24-year-old Minnesota native registered one assist, three shots and one block while averaging 16:11 of ice time.