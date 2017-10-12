Martinook (lower body) will return to game action Thursday night against the visiting Red Wings, NHL.com reports.

The versatile, two-way winger is a mainstay on the team's penalty kill, but Detroit's been in the bottom third of the league in terms of man-advantage production the past two years, so it's quite possible the 'Yotes could've held their own without him. Still, his returning to this contest may benefit fantasy owners involved in deep leagues, as he's registered points in the mid-20s range in each of the last two seasons.