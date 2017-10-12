Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Back in fold Thursday
Martinook (lower body) will return to game action Thursday night against the visiting Red Wings, NHL.com reports.
The versatile, two-way winger is a mainstay on the team's penalty kill, but Detroit's been in the bottom third of the league in terms of man-advantage production the past two years, so it's quite possible the 'Yotes could've held their own without him. Still, his returning to this contest may benefit fantasy owners involved in deep leagues, as he's registered points in the mid-20s range in each of the last two seasons.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Game-time decision against Detroit•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Ruled out against Golden Knights•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Suffering from lower-body ailment•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Beats arbitration hearing with two-year re-up•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Files for salary arbitration•
-
Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Scores game-winning goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...