Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Collects assist in loss to Sabres
Martinook recorded an assist and logged 12:39 of ice time during Thursday's 5-4 loss to Buffalo.
The depth winger has been limited to three points -- one goal -- and 16 shots through 13 games this season, and he's averaging just 13:00 of ice time per contest. Martinook flashed some offensive upside the last two seasons with 20 goals and 49 points through 158 games. However, if he continues to skate in a fourth-line role, it's unlikely the 25-year-old forward will be able to make much of a fantasy impact.
