Martinook (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Thursday against the Blue Jackets.

With a week before the team's next contest, the winger could be afforded the day off if he's not 100 percent healthy. It appears a decision on that front won't surface until the team takes the ice for warmups, so look for another update around that time.

