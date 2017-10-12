Martinook will be a game-time decision versus the Red Wings on Thursday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

If either Martinook or Nick Cousins (lower body) are unable to give it a go, recently recalled Emerson Etem will enter the game-day lineup. Even when healthy, Martinook has been used sparingly by coach Rick Tocchet, as he has averaged a mere 12:01 of ice time. As a result, the winger's production has been minimal -- one assist, two shots on goal and three hits.