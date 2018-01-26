Martinook (undisclosed) will play Thursday against Columbus.

The 25-year-old winger has just four goals and 12 points in 48 games this season, so this likely won't impact very many fantasy teams. Martinook has already set a career high with 72 hits this year, but that extra physicality has hurt his overall game. He can be left on the waiver wire in standard leagues.

