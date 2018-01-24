Martinook is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.

With 67 percent of his shifts starting in the defensive zone, Martinook's four-goal, eight-assist performance through 48 games is respectable, but rarely fantasy worthy. Martinook has until Thursday to get healthy for a matchup with the Blue Jackets, and his status will be re-evaluated Wednesday morning.

