Martinook (lower body) will not suit up for Tuesday's clash with Vegas, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Martinook's absence will no doubt be felt on Arizona's penalty kill -- which has gone a perfect 8-for-8 -- considering he is averaging 2:03 of ice time while shorthanded. With the winger sidelined, recent call-up Mario Kempe should slot into the lineup and make his NHL debut.