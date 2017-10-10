Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Ruled out against Golden Knights
Martinook (lower body) will not suit up for Tuesday's clash with Vegas, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Martinook's absence will no doubt be felt on Arizona's penalty kill -- which has gone a perfect 8-for-8 -- considering he is averaging 2:03 of ice time while shorthanded. With the winger sidelined, recent call-up Mario Kempe should slot into the lineup and make his NHL debut.
