Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Snaps 16-game goal drought
Martinook scored a goal and recorded two shots through 15:09 of ice time during Thursday's 5-3 win over Minnesota.
It's been a down year for Martinook, as he's collected just five goals and eight assists through 62 games. Additionally, he's seen his ice time decline to just 13:45 per contest this season, which is down from the 15:26 he averaged through his first two full years in the league. As a result, there aren't many fantasy settings where Martinook is worth a roster spot.
