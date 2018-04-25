Martinook posted six goals, nine helpers and a minus-24 rating through 81 games in 2017-18.

After posting 24 and 25 points in the previous two seasons, respectively, Martinook took a major step back this season. However, Martinook's awful rating is slightly mitigated since he started 64.9 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone. With his defensive focus, it's appealing that Martinook finished his third straight season with over 100 shots on net.