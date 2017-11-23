Martinook has recorded just a single goal and three assists through 23 games this season.

The 25-year-old forward recorded a respectable 20 goals and 49 points through 158 games over the previous two seasons, but he's played more of a depth role to start 2017-18 with an average of just 12:59 of ice time per game. Martinook has never been a standout scorer at any previous level, so it's probably best to continue tempering expectations. He's off the fantasy grid in the majority of formats.