Coyotes' Jordan Martinook: Struggling to find scoresheet
Martinook has recorded just a single goal and three assists through 23 games this season.
The 25-year-old forward recorded a respectable 20 goals and 49 points through 158 games over the previous two seasons, but he's played more of a depth role to start 2017-18 with an average of just 12:59 of ice time per game. Martinook has never been a standout scorer at any previous level, so it's probably best to continue tempering expectations. He's off the fantasy grid in the majority of formats.
